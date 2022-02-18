Here's what we know about the police operation to end the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa.

As of 3:30 p.m.

Arrests: 21 people

Vehicles towed: 21 vehicles

Streets cleared: Nicholas Street is cleared near the University of Ottawa

Current operation: Ottawa police say operations continue in the area of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive.

WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED

Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich, 49, of Medicine Hat, Alta. was arrested Thursday evening.

Police say Lich is charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief

Lich is listed as one of the "official" spokespeople for the "Freedom Convoy" and one of the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $10 million before it was removed.

Christopher Barber

Christopher John Barber, 46, of Swift Current, Sask. was arrested on Albert Street Thursday evening.

Police say Barber has been charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Barber, a truck driver, is one of the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa.

Pat King

Pat King said on Facebook live he was being arrested by police on Friday.

An officer could be heard on the livestream saying King was being arrested on charges of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police officer and counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order.

Police would not confirm King was arrested.

CTV News identified King as part of the convoy operations.

Daniel Bulford

Daniel Bulford surrendered to police on Wellington Street Friday afternoon.

The former RCMP officer said he quit his job in December after refusing to follow the RCMP's vaccine mandate.

Bulford is one of the protest leaders and the head of security.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Maggie Parkhill