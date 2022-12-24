Here's what the city of Ottawa is doing for people without shelter from the storm

The city of Ottawa says it has expanded its network of services, facilities and supports for people experiencing homelessness for the current significant weather event and for the entire winter season.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Paul Lavigne, manager of homeless programs and shelters said the city continues to provide additional emergency shelter options at the hostel at 75 Nicholas St., the Jim Durrell Arena at 1265 Walkley Rd., and the Dempsey Community Centre at 1895 Russell Rd. to support the additional demands on the community based shelter system.

"These measures were put in place to ensure that we have capacity for anyone who wants to come indoors during extreme cold and weather events, such as the current one," Lavigne wrote. "In addition, our network of outreach services will continue to engage those individuals sleeping unsheltered, to provide supplies, such as cold weather gear, and connect to emergency shelter facilities as needed."

Lavigne says any resident wishing to request a shelter placement can call 3-1-1 anytime of day or night. Similarly, any resident who sees someone sleeping unsheltered that they believe may need assistance can call 3-1-1 and ask that the Salvation Army outreach van visit the individual or call 9-1-1 if the person requires emergency assistance.

College Ward Coun. Laine Johnson also said Saturday that Ben Franklin Place on Centrepointe Drive is open until 11 p.m. to offer warming services and washrooms.

I can confirm @ottawacity will be staffing Ben Franklin today Dec 24 until 11 pm for warmups and washrooms. @DevineSean#centrepointe #collegeward



Centre Ben Franklin sera ouvert jusqu’à 23 h ce soir, Dec 24, si vous avez besoin d’utiliser les toilettes ou de vous réchauffer. — Laine Johnson (@laine_johnson1) December 24, 2022

Johnson says she has been dissatisfied with the city’s communications in advance of the storm, especially after the derecho in May.

“Residents who fear losing power, water, heat, or Internet access are anxious they will find themselves with few supports from their city. If you’re homeless and in the suburbs, there’s currently nowhere for you to go except downtown. Where will people in the suburbs go if needed?” she tweeted on Friday.

Johnson says she will be bringing a motion to the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee to improve communications around weather event shelters.