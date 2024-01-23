Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.

Out of all the cars that were stolen in 2023, around half were recovered, OPS says.

Though the city’s police have had lots of success stopping stolen vehicles, there’s still work to be done in terms of stopping organized crimes, Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters ahead of the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting Monday.

"We’re working with our provincial partners. Lots of the stolen cars (from Ottawa) are going to Montreal. In 2023, we have stopped multiple people. We have arrested people for the second time. They are being reused by organized crime," Stubbs said.

The police chief says an OPS officer is working with the Canada Border Services Agency.

"Our frontline officers, as well, they are going in some of the key areas and proactively patrolling where cars are being stolen and they are stopping vehicles that are suspicious to them that are driving at the time of night where they're getting stolen," Stubbs said. "We have had a lot of success stopping these vehicles."

Ottawa police say 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023, up from 1,289 vehicles reported stolen in 2022.

While the federal government has announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad, Stubbs says Ottawa police are looking forward to participate.

"It’s not an Ottawa issue, it’s not a provincial issue, it is a national issue," Stubbs added.

He adds that the summit’s agenda and format are yet to be determined. The national summit will take place on Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the federal government points to industry estimates which state the rates of auto theft went up in Quebec by half in 2022 compared with the year prior, and to a similar degree in Ontario.

Gangs steal cars and work with organized-crime groups to send them to the Middle East and Africa, or use them within Canada to commit crimes before destroying the vehicles, said the federal government.

That's despite the federal government insisting it has strong laws aimed at preventing thefts and tracking protocols meant to stop the stolen cars from being exported in shipping containers.

With files from The Canadian Press