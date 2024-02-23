Here’s how it feels this Friday in Ottawa

The higher than normal temperatures are forecasted to start dropping Friday afternoon in the capital.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 4 C with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. The weather agency says there’s also a risk of freezing drizzle this morning – showers beginning near noon changing to flurries this afternoon.

There will be few clouds tonight, and temnperatures will fall to - 20 C.

Saturday will be sunny, but cold with a high of -11 C and a low of -16 C.

On Sunday, we’ll see a high of 1 C with 40 per cent chance of snow – a low of -1 C and 60 per cent chance of snow are forecasted for the night.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

The National Capital Commission said on Wednesday the Rideau Canal Skateway will temporarily close at 10 p.m., citing the forecasted warm temperatures which are mixed with rain and snow. It remains closed.

The Skateway was reopened on Monday morning.