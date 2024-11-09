Here's a look at what's going on for Remembrance Day in Ottawa this weekend

Ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday, there are a number of ways to mark the day and those who have served Canada.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum is holding a “Remembrance-themed exploration.” They say visitors can play games on Nov. 9 and 10, as well as explore paintings. On Nov. 11, it will host a collaborative art project where people can contribute a ribbon message.

It is also holding an exhibit called “The World Remembers” kiosk in the main lobby of the Military History Research Centre on Monday. The interactive touch screen lets people read short First World War histories of each participating nation and look at more than 900 photos of soldiers, nurses and the wounded. It also projects the names of more than four-million military personnel from both sides of the First World War, who died between 1914 and 1922.

Remembrance Day weekend events will run until Monday. The interactive exhibit on at the Military History Research Centre will run Monday.

The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 1 Vimy Place, the exhibits are included with admission.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is holding events to mark those who have served Canada, both past and present.

Visitors can learn the true story of two Canadian Spies helping downed aviators in occupied France during the Second World War by deciphering codes throughout the museum. There will also be an exhibition on how knitting was used to hide messages during times of war and peace. There will also be activities for visitors.

On Sunday, a live concert will be held by the Ottawa Collegiate Wind Ensemble “as they honour Canadian heroes through an original commemorative performance.”

The exhibit is included with admission and is in both English and French. Museum admission is free for Canadian military personnel and veterans. It’s open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will run until Monday.

More information is available online.

Library and Archives Canada

Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is hosting activities titled the "Together at LAC: Remembrance Day." The exhibit will have experts and let people explore archival and published collections, let people visit research spaces, as well as have a craft section for kids which they can take home or bring to a local memorial.

Exhibits at the Library and Archives Canada at 395 Wellington St are free and run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Beechwood Cemetery

The Beechwood Cemetery is hosting the No Stone Left Alone – Ottawa Girl Guides ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremony involves Girl Guides and their leaders placing poppies on each and every soldiers headstone in the Veterans Section of the National Military Cemetery of Canada to honour Canada’s fallen military.

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation looks to give students and visitors a chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadian Soldiers. There will be a 20-minute formal ceremony, at Beechwood Cemetery located at 280 Beechwood Ave, Veterans section of the National Military Cemetery of Canada, Section 27 near the tank.