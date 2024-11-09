Here's a look at what's going on for Remembrance Day in Ottawa this weekend
Ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday, there are a number of ways to mark the day and those who have served Canada.
Canadian War Museum
The Canadian War Museum is holding a “Remembrance-themed exploration.” They say visitors can play games on Nov. 9 and 10, as well as explore paintings. On Nov. 11, it will host a collaborative art project where people can contribute a ribbon message.
It is also holding an exhibit called “The World Remembers” kiosk in the main lobby of the Military History Research Centre on Monday. The interactive touch screen lets people read short First World War histories of each participating nation and look at more than 900 photos of soldiers, nurses and the wounded. It also projects the names of more than four-million military personnel from both sides of the First World War, who died between 1914 and 1922.
Remembrance Day weekend events will run until Monday. The interactive exhibit on at the Military History Research Centre will run Monday.
The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 1 Vimy Place, the exhibits are included with admission.
Canada Aviation and Space Museum
The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is holding events to mark those who have served Canada, both past and present.
Visitors can learn the true story of two Canadian Spies helping downed aviators in occupied France during the Second World War by deciphering codes throughout the museum. There will also be an exhibition on how knitting was used to hide messages during times of war and peace. There will also be activities for visitors.
On Sunday, a live concert will be held by the Ottawa Collegiate Wind Ensemble “as they honour Canadian heroes through an original commemorative performance.”
The exhibit is included with admission and is in both English and French. Museum admission is free for Canadian military personnel and veterans. It’s open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will run until Monday.
More information is available online.
Library and Archives Canada
Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is hosting activities titled the "Together at LAC: Remembrance Day." The exhibit will have experts and let people explore archival and published collections, let people visit research spaces, as well as have a craft section for kids which they can take home or bring to a local memorial.
Exhibits at the Library and Archives Canada at 395 Wellington St are free and run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Beechwood Cemetery
The Beechwood Cemetery is hosting the No Stone Left Alone – Ottawa Girl Guides ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremony involves Girl Guides and their leaders placing poppies on each and every soldiers headstone in the Veterans Section of the National Military Cemetery of Canada to honour Canada’s fallen military.
The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation looks to give students and visitors a chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadian Soldiers. There will be a 20-minute formal ceremony, at Beechwood Cemetery located at 280 Beechwood Ave, Veterans section of the National Military Cemetery of Canada, Section 27 near the tank.
Quebec police find escaped inmate
Quebec provincial police (SQ) found a man who escaped lawful custody in the Laurentians.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
No injuries after series of collisions involving moose: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.
Cynics not only lose out on friendships, love and opportunity — they're also wrong about human nature
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
ANALYSIS Trump’s gains with Latinos could reshape American politics. Democrats are struggling to respond
Trump had a clear edge among Hispanic voters “very concerned” about the cost of food. Half said he would better handle the economy than Harris.
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her and Trump
In the middle of a Berlin hotel cafe, Masih Alinejad raises her voice and starts singing at the top of her lungs in Farsi, as waiters turn to watch along with the three German government bodyguards assigned to protect her.
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano unleashes towering columns of hot clouds
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano spewed towering columns of hot ash high into the air Saturday, days after a huge eruption killed nine people and injured dozens of others.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Navy divers take part in 50 km run in support of Christmas Daddies
Divers from the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax laced-up on Saturday for a good cause.
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
Police investigating after downtown Toronto shooting
The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
Montreal woman grows fresh strawberries year-round from her indoor farm
Montrealer Ophelia Sarakinis grows fresh strawberries year-round in her indoor farm under the name GUSH Farm.
Montreal police investigate suspicious fire
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three trucks were set on fire in a Saint-Laurent private parking lot early Saturday morning.
Montreal's newest Asian supermarket shakes things up on South Shore
A new Asian supermarket opened its doors this week on Montreal's South Shore.
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Increased police presence on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
Chatham-Kent police arrest alleged impaired driver
A property check has led to impaired driving charges for one person, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Talks break down at bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
Mother 'pulled out a baseball bat' in confrontation with Regina Mundi students
Just after 11:00 on Wednesday morning, a fight broke out near the portables at Regina Mundi Catholic High School - but it wasn’t between students.
Knights cruise past Battalion, earn 8th straight win
The London Knights’ march up the OHL standings continued Friday night, beating the North Bay Battalion 6-2 at Canada Life Place.
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
Local campaign hopes to raise $100K, help children in need during holidays
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
Two people evacuated after North End fire
Two people were evacuated early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.
Failures laid bare by deaths in Manitoba child welfare system, advocates warn
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
Canadian Premier League wants to expand by two teams in 2026
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
Early Friday evening collision at Heritage Drive and 11 Street S.E.
A pickup truck and car collided Friday night at Heritage Drive and 11Street S.E.
Bonnyville teacher arrested 2nd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
Almost 1K arrests made using new Alberta law enforcement data system
Alberta law enforcement agencies have joined forces to identify and take down the province's top offenders.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Family of young woman killed during terrorist attack in Israel speaks out one year after death
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Early voting in Saskatoon civic elections comes to a close today
Saskatoon voters will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to vote early in the city’s civic elections scheduled on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
Vancouver Whitecaps eliminated from playoffs with 1-0 loss to LAFC
Vanni Sartini knows he may have upset some powerful forces in recent weeks. The Vancouver Whitecaps' head coach may have been repaid Friday with what he called an "unlucky" goal — one that spelled the end of his team's season.
Museum to honour Chinese Canadian troops who fought in war and for citizenship rights
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.
Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.