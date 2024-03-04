OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's a look at the hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024

    More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.

    According to the Ottawa Police Service's Crime Map, 356 vehicles were reported stolen between January 1 and March 4. By comparison, police reported 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30 in 2022, and 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023.

    The Ottawa Police Service's Crime Map shows at least one vehicle has been stolen from each ward in the city of Ottawa.

    Bay ward has seen the highest number of vehicle thefts reported in Ottawa so far this year, with 37 vehicle thefts.  Twenty-five vehicles have been reported stolen in Rideau Vanier, while 23 vehicle thefts have been reported in both Gloucester-Southgate and Alta Vista wards.

    Here is a look at the top 10 wards for reported vehicle thefts so far in 2024:

    • Bay – 37 vehicles
    • Rideau-Vanier – 25 vehicles
    • Alta Vista – 23 vehicles
    • Gloucester-Southgate – 23 vehicles
    • River – 22 vehicles
    • Beacon Hill-Cyrville 21 vehicles
    • Orleans East-Cumberland – 20 vehicles
    • Barrhaven West – 17 vehicles
    • College Ward – 16 vehicles
    • Rideau-Rockcliffe – 16 vehicles

    Ottawa police reported 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023, up from 1,289 vehicles in 2022.

