Here is who's playing at the Ottawa Jazz Festival in June
Ottawa Jazz Festival has released its summer lineup.
The eight-day festival is set to return to Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and the National Arts Centre from June 21 to June 30.
The festival will see headlining acts such as Norah Jones, Lake Street Dive, Laufey, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kathleen Edwards, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Al Di Meola (The Electric Years) and Veronica Swift, all playing on the main stage.
"We are thrilled to unveil such an extraordinary lineup for this year's Ottawa Jazz Festival," said the festival's interim executive and artistic director Petr Cancura. "Each artist brings their own unique style and talent, promising an unforgettable experience for all music lovers."
The festival will open on June 21 with Montreal-based band Bellbird, followed by Oceans and Tim Berne – Auroa Nealand – Hank Roberts; Darcy James Argue's Secret Society and Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue.
Passes start at $430 for full-festival Gold passes, $275 for Bronze Passes and $130 for youth passes (not including taxes and fees).
Single day passes are also available online.
"Hardcore music fans should definitely consider buying a full Festival Bronze Pass if attending three or more shows at this year’s Ottawa Jazz Festival," said Cancura.
Besides the main stage headliners, audiences will find other artists to choose from at the After Dark Series at Marion Dewar Plaza with acts such as The Yussef Dayes Experience, Butcher Brown, Huntertones, Begonia and Moon Hooch.
The Fourth Stage and the Azrieli Studio at the National Arts Centre will include artists Kurt Elling, Chris Potter, Tom Harrell, Charlie Hunter and Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society.
Here is the full lineup for Ottawa Jazz Festival 2024
June 21: Bellbird, Oceans and Tim Berne – Aurora Nealand – Hank Roberts, Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Trombone Shorts and Orleans Avenue, Geoffrey Keezer & Gillian Margot, Begonia
June 22: The Monocle – Aurora Nealand, The Senator: A Tribute to Tommy Banks (Hutchinson Andrew Trio ft. Al Muirhead and PJ Perry), Tom Harrell Quartet, Hand to Earth, Moon Hooch, Headliner TDA.
June 23: Miguel de Armas and the Ottawa Latin Jazz Orchestra, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Nation Beat
June 25: Sakina Abdou, Elisapie, Chris Potter Trio ft. Matt Brewer and Kendrick Scott, Kathleen Edwards, Mats Gustafsson – The End, Lemon Bucket Orkestra
June 26: Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Petr Cancura with Charlie Hunter and Scott Amendola, Steven Bernstein's Millenial Territory Orchestra, Al Di Meola The Electric Years, Longhand Plays Long with special guests Jesse and Josh Zubot, The Commotions
June 27: Curtis Nowosad Trio, Superblue: Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter, Gabi Hartmann, Lake Street Dive, SticklerPhonics, Huntertones
June 28: Marianne Trudel – Time Poem, Kellylee Evans, Ches Smith and We All Break, Laufey, Mali Obomsawin, Butcher Brown
June 29: Laura Anglade, Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y, aja monet, Le Ren, Norah Jones, Kjetil Mulelid Trio, La Lom
June 30: Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix, Veronica Swift, The Yussef Dayes Experience
