

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Catholic School Board says it will be warm enough for students to attend two schools today.

There was no heat at Our Lady de Mount Carmel Catholic School and Our Lady of Peace Catholic School last week due to problems with the heating system.

Upgrades on the heating systems began over the summer, but some parts were still on back order last week.

In a statement on Sunday, the board said space heaters kept the two schools comfortable over the weekend.

An external boiler will be installed today at Our Lady of Peace School on Old Richmond Road. The board says the new boilers will be fully operational today at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School on Gardenvale Road.