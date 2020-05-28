OTTAWA -- The first heat warning of the season is over.

Environment Canada lifted the three-day heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario at 6:30 p.m. as showers moved into the region.

Temperatures are expected to drop below seasonal over the weekend.

Ottawa sweated through three hot and humid days this week, as temperatures soared more than 10 degrees above normal.

On Wednesday, the temperature hit 35C, shattering the record for warmest May 27 in Ottawa history. The previous record was a comparatively cool 31.9C, set in 1978.

The temperature on Tuesday was 33.2C.

The forecast calls for periods of rain Thursday evening. Temperatures will dip to 18C.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning late in the afternoon. High 28, with the humidex it will feel like 33.

The forecast for the weekend calls for cloudy with a chance of showers on Saturday, with a high of 18C. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 16C.

Ottawa’s cooling stations will close on Thursday evening after being opened on Tuesday for residents to cool off.