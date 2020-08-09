OTTAWA -- It will be a hot start to the second week of August, and the hot temperatures are expected to continue until Labour Day.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott-Russell, and Smiths Falls-Lanark-Sharbot Lake.

In a statement, Environment Canada says, "a heat event is expected" Monday through Tuesday.

The forecast calls for temperatures to be 31C in Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday, but Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 38 to 40 degrees.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning in May, June, July and now August in Ottawa. Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said July was the hottest on record in Ottawa since 1921.

The average high for July was 30.5C. The previous average high temperature for July was 30.3C, set back in 2012.

Here is the Environment Canada forecast for this week:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers every this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 31C, with the humidex it will feel like 39.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 31C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C.

Above normal temperatures until Labour Day

Environment Canada's monthly forecast shows the hot temperatures will continue for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The monthly temperature forecast for the 28-day period from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7 shows temperatures will remain above normal for Ottawa, eastern Ontario and Quebec.

Tips to stay cool

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave: