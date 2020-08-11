OTTAWA -- Michael Morlang was killed Aug. 11, 2013 while walking along Frank Kenney Road in the city's east end that morning when a driver hit him with a vehicle and left the scene.

That driver has never been found.

Each year, on the anniversary of Morlang's death, new calls are issued for information regarding the incident.

Morlang was 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS).

AUG. 11, 2013

It was around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2013 that Ottawa police were called by a driver who saw a body on the road. Police believe a vehicle hit the victim, later identified as Michael Morlang, some time between 5:10 and 5:30 a.m.

The vehicle in question would have had significant front-end damage.

AUG. 15, 2013

Morlang was laid to rest. At his funeral, friends urged the driver to come forward.

“Come forward,” says Morlang's friend, Dan Plunkett, “It is the right thing to do and I believe it will bring inner peace to him and closure to the family.”

AUG. 10, 2015

Morlang's parents issued a new plea for information about their son's death.

Ottawa police said they believed the vehicle involved was a GM product with dark red or burgundy paint used between the years of 1997-1998 and 2003-2010.

APRIL 1, 2016

Ottawa police offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Morlang's death.

Police said they had received more than 100 tips from the public since the 2013 crash, but had yet to identify a suspect.

Morlang's family said they will not be able to find closure until the person responsible for their son's death is held accountable.

"We have not been able to move on with our lives. We have no closure. The person responsible for Michael's death has lived the last two and a half years without ever taking any responsibility for their actions," they said in a statement.

NOV. 23, 2017

A person of interest is identified.

He was identified only as "Dwayne" and it was believed he had since moved away.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the 2013 is believed to be a burgundy GM Oldsmobile that would have sustained significant damage.

Police asked anyone who may know someone named Dwayne, who may have had access to such a vehicle in 2013, and who may have left town to contact them.

JULY 25, 2018

Crime Stoppers re-enact Morlang's death, in the hope of spurring memories in witnesses who have been in or near the area of Frank Kenney Road on Aug. 11, 2013.

Constable Jackalyn Getz said, “By doing the reenactment hopefully people will remember that night, or if they were driving by or remember something they though was irrelevant and call (Crime Stoppers) again.”

Kathy Morlang said it was difficult to watch Crime Stoppers retrace the final steps of Michael’s life, “I saw him walking. And seeing the white shoes, because Michael had just bought white shoes, and to see those, that was hard.”

