Heat warning: Hot and humid weather in the forecast for Ottawa
OTTAWA -- It’s a hot and humid start to the new work week.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.
In a statement, Environment Canada says “a heat event is expected from today into Tuesday.”
The forecast calls for a high of 32C in Ottawa today, but with the humidex it will feel like 40 degrees.
Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa from Environment Canada:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 32C, with the humidex it will feel like 40 degrees.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 20C.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 30C.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C.
Tips to stay cool
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave:
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun