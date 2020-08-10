OTTAWA -- It’s a hot and humid start to the new work week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

In a statement, Environment Canada says “a heat event is expected from today into Tuesday.”

The forecast calls for a high of 32C in Ottawa today, but with the humidex it will feel like 40 degrees.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 32C, with the humidex it will feel like 40 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 20C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C.

Tips to stay cool

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave: