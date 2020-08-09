OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

With the humidex, it will feel like 38 to 40 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

CTV News Ottawa looks at five places to cool off this week during the heat warning:

Beaches

Three of Ottawa's beaches are open for the summer. Lifeguards are on duty daily at Mooney's Bay, Petrie Island and Westboro beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.ottawa.ca

The National Capital Commission's beaches at Leamy Lake and in Gatineau Park at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake are open daily. Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (7 p.m. at Leamy Lake)

The City of Gatineau's beaches are open for you to cool off.

Pools, wading pools and splash pads

The City of Ottawa's outdoor and indoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads are open for the summer. Click the links for a list of hours and locations.

The City of Gatineau's outdoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads are open.

Greenspaces

Parks and multi-purpose trails are open across Ottawa and Gatineau. Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace.

Gatineau Park is also open for visitors.

Let's go to the mall

All malls are open in the City of Ottawa if you want to go shopping and cool off. The City of Ottawa's mandatory face mask bylaw requires you to wear a face mask while in the mall.

Here is a look at malls that are open:

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

Place d'Orleans

Rideau Centre

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Malls in Gatineau are also open

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in an air-conditioned space when available.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa and Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa are open. Cinema Starcite Gatineau is also open.

Cine Starz Cinemas at 250 Centrum Blvd. and at St. Laurent Centre are open

Landmark Cinemas Ottawa and Landmark Cinemas Orleans are open

The Mayfair Theatre is open

The Bytowne Cinema is open

Tips to stay cool

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave: