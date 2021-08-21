OTTAWA -- Beaches, pools, splash pads and patios were packed on Saturday, as hot and humid weather blanketed the capital.

"I love this weather. It's amazing," said Thuy Matcheskie while at the beach. "I wish we had it all year around."

The temperature hit 32.5C at the Ottawa Airport at 4 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 42 degrees.

"Normally you have to pay 5 G's to go away somewhere for weather like this," said Lorne McCutcheon. "So that's ok, we'll take it."

The Environment Canada Heat Warning continues for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning Saturday would be the hottest day of the weekend.

"These kinds of days are expected," says David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist.

"We could see a high of 33 degrees in Ottawa (Saturday). That would be about nine degrees warmer than you normally would expect for this time of the year."

The forecast high of 33 C on Saturday would be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Aug. 21 at the Ottawa Airport. The record for warmest Aug. 21 at the Ottawa Airport was 32.8 C, set back in 1955.

According to the Twitter handle @YOW_Weather, a temperature of 35.6 C was recorded at an old weather station in Ottawa in 1916.

Environment Canada says temperatures may be a degree or so lower Sunday and Monday, with temperatures expected to rise back into the low 30s next week.

Ottawa City Rafting says the hot weather is the perfect time for some white water rafting.

"You get a little bit of wind out there on the raft," said Cat Langevin, adding they are "super excited" to get some heat.

"Those waves cool you off and then you're able to jump in the water and go for a dip."

Phillips says this won't be the last time we see hot and humid days this summer.

“Don’t write the final chapter on summery like weather, even after this warm spell," said Phillips in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"I’m thinking that we’ll probably get them in September too. A little bit harder. Maybe one or two or three days. But clearly I don't think we’ll be shut out like we were last year.”

FORECAST

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a partly cloudy night with a chance of showers this evening. Low 20 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. A high of 31 C, with the humidex making it feel like 39 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high 28C.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, and a high of 31 C.

RECORD TEMPERATURES ON FRIDAY

Friday's high of 32.8 C tied a record for warmest Aug. 20 at the Ottawa Airport.

It was also 32.8 C on Aug. 20, 1955.

@YOW_Weather said a temperature of 36.7 C was recorded at an old weather station in Ottawa on Aug. 20, 1916.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. (Sports Hall of Fame – 1st Floor Heritage building)

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

The emergency cooling centres are set up to ensure users can practice proper physical distancing and have access to water. Residents should bring a mask with them if they have one.