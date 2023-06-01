Heat, AC overload Hydro Ottawa's system, knocking out power to 8,500 customers, utility says

Thousands of residents in Ottawa's west end spent several hours in the dark and without air conditioning on the hottest June 1 in Ottawa's history.

Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

As of 9:15 p.m., Hydro Ottawa reported 3,300 customers were still without power. Hydro is expected to be fully restored by 3 a.m.

The utility said on Twitter the outage was due to an overload on the Hydro Ottawa system, "likely due to the heat and AC being on."

"We will be moving loads to other stations to restore power as soon as possible. Thank you for being patient."

The temperature hit 35.1 C in Ottawa on Thursday, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa on June 1.

A heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with relief from the warm temperatures not expected until the weekend.