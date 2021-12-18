A snowy afternoon and evening could make for some messy driving conditions.

A weather advisory from Environment Canada cautions that up to 5 cm of snow could still fall in the Ottawa region late Saturday afternoon, tapering off from west to east in the evening.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the advisory states.

Advisories stretch down the 416 and along the 401 between Cornwall and Toronto.

The forecast for Ottawa calls for the temperature holding steady in the evening and overnight around minus 6 C with periods of snow in the evening and a cloudy sky overnight.

Sunday's sky should clear in the afternoon the temperature staying near minus 6 C.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of minus 2 C.

OC Transpo said Saturday afternoon that some bus stops were out of service due to road conditions.