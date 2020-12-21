OTTAWA -- Some Ontario gyms will automatically freeze payments during the provincial lockdown.

GoodLife Fitness:

GoodLife Fitness confirms it will be closing December 24 at 1:15 p.m. The company says all active memberships in Ontario, as well as personal training contacts, will be placed on an automatic freeze. Anyone with remaining personal belongings at its fitness centres are asked to grab those belongings by December 23.

MOVATI:

All MOVATI will close effective December 26, 2020 until further notice. A message to clients indicated that all bi-weekly and or/monthly membership payments would be suspended during the lockdown. It adds that no dues would be collected during the lockdown and that all paid-in full memberships would be extended accordingly.

Planet Fitness:

Planet Fitness says all members will or have received an email about closures and members will not be billed while the clubs are closed.

YMCA of Eastern Ontario (Fitness Centre and Childcare):

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario says during the lockdown, all memberships will be placed on hold with no membership fees charged. The tentative reopening of this centre is scheduled for January 25, 2021. At this time, the centre says all membership payments will automatically resume upon reopening.

For children in the childcare programs, the centre says these fees will continue as usual while service is offered.

The YMCA adds that in the case of suspended service, fees will not be drawn during the period in question and will automatically resume once it reopens.