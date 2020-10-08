OTTAWA -- Someone in Renfrew County is holding a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

The winning ticket for the guaranteed $1 million prize in Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in Renfrew County.

OLG did not say where in Renfrew County the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for the guaranteed $1 million prize is 50805743-01

The winning ticket for Wednesday's $6 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in Whitby.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday, Oct. 10 with an estimated $5 million jackpot.