OTTAWA -- Students and staff at Marie-Tanguay elementary school in Cornwall are mourning the death of a Grade 3 teacher.

Adriana Chrétien-Lewis of Embrun was killed in in a head-on crash on Highway 138 north of Cornwall on Monday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police say the 27-year-old woman was driving northbound when her vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle.

In a note to parents, Principal Celine Castonguay said the school and community offer their sincere condolences to the family of Chrétien-Lewis.

The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est has deployed its team of counsellors to support staff and students at the school.

The OPP says the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital in critical condition. Two passengers in the southbound vehicle were treated for serious, but non-life threatening students.