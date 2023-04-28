Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
A spokesperson for Treasury Board President Mona Fortier called the offer "comprehensive" on Friday afternoon. They did not say whether the offer included a higher wage increase than the government's previous offer of nine per cent over three years.
Wages and remote work have been the key sticking points between the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada. Public servants from PSAC bargaining units representing 155,000 members have been on strike since last week.
In a statement, PSAC confirmed they received the offer but expected negotiations to continue into the weekend.
"We hope to continue bargaining this weekend in order to reach a fair deal for our 120,000 federal public service members," the statement said. "Talks are also ongoing for our 35,000 members at Canada Revenue Agency."
The statement said PSAC would not provide any details or schedule any interviews until further notice.
On Wednesday, PSAC national president Chris Aylward said the union had moved off its initial wage demand of a 13.5 per cent increase over three years, but the government was refusing to budge from its offer of nine per cent.
Fortier countered by saying PSAC's demands were unreasonable and unaffordable.
Striking public servants have been escalating strike action as negotiations continue. In the national capital region on Thursday, picketers limited access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
They were out in full force again on Friday, with large crowds gathered on both the Ottawa and Gatineau sides of the river.
Earlier this week Aylward said he wanted Trudeau to get directly involved in the negotiations. Trudeau, who was in New York City this week for a trade trip, said Friday he is involved.
"I have been directly and intimately involved in the negotiations, in hearing about what discussions are going on," he said, responding to a question from a reporter at a news conference.
"I have deep faith in collective bargaining as a process," Trudeau said. "We know that our negotiators are putting forward serious offers."
PSAC's main bargaining unit has been without a contract for two years. The government's current wage offer would be backdated to 2021, with a 1.5 per cent increase that year, followed by 4.5 per cent raise in 2022 and another of three per cent in 2023.
The union initially asked for 13.5 per cent over the same time frame and while it says it has adjusted that ask, it has not said what the new request is.
In a tweet Friday morning, PSAC said it wants a raise that keeps up with inflation and insists the public sector hasn't received a raise in line with inflation in more than 15 years.
- with files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
'Desperate to see a light': PSAC strike disrupts immigration system
A Halifax-area immigration lawyer is witnessing the federal labour disruption also disrupt lives.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | More than $4 million in suspicious casino buy-ins allegedly traced to one man
An alleged money launderer racked up millions of dollars in transactions at several Toronto-area casinos, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
TMU student union suing former execs for alleged fraud, mismanagement totalling $250K
The undergraduate student union at Toronto Metropolitan University has launched a lawsuit against five former union executives, alleging fraud and financial mismanagement that it claims resulted in $250,000 in losses.
-
This is why you can't recycle your coffee cup
Coffee cups are not recyclable in Toronto – but why?
Montreal
-
Public servants protest at the Stanstead border crossing in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Striking Canadian public service workers gathered early Friday morning in front of the Service Canada building on Place de la Cité in Sherbrooke to catch buses to the Stanstead border crossing in the Eastern Townships to demonstrate on the tenth day of their walkout.
-
Quebec police release suspect in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting
Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad (ENRCO) have released a 32-year-old man from Mascouche who they arrested on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
North Bay police charge 6 in Lakeshore Drive drug investigation
North Bay police say six people, including one young person, are charged with drug trafficking after a raid on a home on Lakeshore Drive on Thursday.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer in 1993
One of the men found guilty of murdering Sudbury police Const. Joe MacDonald has been granted an extension on his day parole for another six months.
London
-
Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance
London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased.
-
London's deputy mayor slams 'homophobic intent' of Norwich bylaw banning pride flags from township properties
London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis is the latest to speak out against the decision by Norwich Township council earlier this week to ban all flags, including Pride flags, from township properties — excluding municipal, provincial, and Canadian flags.
-
Gateway Casinos closure continues, approaches second weekend
Gateway Casinos across the province, including the location at London’s Western Fair District, may be shut down for a second weekend following a cyber attack earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Overdose numbers rose in Manitoba in 2022
More than 400 Manitobans lost their lives due to drug overdoses last year, continuing a deadly trend that has seen overdose deaths increasing since 2019.
-
Rehabilitate or demolish? Manitoba Housing seeks proposals for vacant housing complex
Manitoba Housing has put out a call for proposals to redevelop a Central Park-area complex that once won architectural awards and now sits empty.
-
Jets season comes to disappointing end as Golden Knights clinch series
The Vegas Golden Knights made quick work of the Winnipeg Jets, eliminating Winnipeg in five games capping it off with a convincing 4-1 win on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled.
-
-
Kitchener’s Loren Gabel picks up hardware, accolades for her skills on the ice
Waterloo region has produced a long list of hockey legends over the years, including names like Darryl Sittler, Ronald Scott Stevens and Mark Scheifele, who will forever be linked to the hockey landscape.
Calgary
-
Speed investigated in fatal dump truck rollover along Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police say speed is being investigated as a factor in a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Thursday evening that killed one person and injured another.
-
University of Calgary awarded $125M research grant for child wellness initiative
The University of Calgary has received the largest research grant in the institution's history.
-
Fans fill Stephen Ave. for Parade of Wonders
After three consecutive years of cancellations, Canada's largest cosplay parade is back in full force.
Saskatoon
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
-
City of Saskatoon observes National Day of Mourning for workers
The City of Saskatoon will lower flags on Friday to honour the National Day of Mourning, according to a news release from the city.
-
Sons of Anarchy star shouts out Saskatoon Blades' stunning playoff run
A high-profile star with deep Saskatoon roots is cheering on the Blades from afar.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of girl
A man who says he thought he was in a video game while stabbing a seven-year-old girl to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
Courtyard by Marriott patio damaged by river valley brush fire
Several photos and videos from the scene showed flames burning in the river valley, near the Courtyard, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the 100 Street Funicular.
-
Church northeast of Edmonton destroyed by fire, police investigating
Police are investigating after a church in a hamlet northeast of Edmonton was destroyed by a fire.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
Burnaby teen was killed during sexual assault, Crown alleges at opening of long-awaited murder trial
The Crown gave its opening statement in the long-awaited murder trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old in Burnaby nearly six years ago, detailing the prosecution's theory of how the girl was killed.
-
Man charged after caught-on-camera attack on B.C. Uber driver
A suspect has been identified, arrested and charged in relation to a caught-on-camera attack on an Uber driver in B.C., according to authorities.
Regina
-
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
-
'Take offensive linemen': CFL analysts weigh in on upcoming draft
CFL on TSN’s Duane Forde and Canadian Football League (CFL) columnist, Marshall Ferguson shared some of their thoughts on what the Saskatchewan Roughriders could potentially do when Tuesday’s draft rolls around.
-
Albert, McCarthy and Lewvan construction projects expected to begin next week, city says
Several construction projects are expected to begin on some major roadways next week, the City of Regina said in a news release.