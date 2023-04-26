PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story

After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina