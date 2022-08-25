Gord Brown memorial golf tournament raises more than $186,000
The second annual Gord Brown Memorial Tournament raised a total of $186,367 this year.
The money raised from the Aug. 17 tournament which will be shared with two non-profit organizations: The United Way Leeds & Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.
“We are so pleased to be able to support the great work of the late MP Gord Brown and his family by raising money for the community,” said Trish Buote, Executive Director of United Way Leeds & Grenville in a statement.
“Gord really set a standard of care and we are thankful for the Brown family’s trust in us to utilize the funds to help sustain important local programs and services for those who most need them," she continued. "Finally, we were delighted to collaborate with the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, on the event, and welcome back so many volunteers, sponsors and golfers who truly care about our communities”
Brown was the MP for Leeds-Grenville and area, when he passed away suddenly at his Parliament Hill office at age 57.
Around $85,000 was raised at the first Gord Brown Memorial, held in 2019.
Former NHL stars Darryl Sittler and Rick Vaive attended the tournament, where they were big hits with the crowd, signing memorabilia and taking photos. The total also includes funds raised from live and silent auctions at the event.
“Darryl and Rick added to people’s enjoyment of the day and their participation helped to raise money for the Y’s financial assistance program
,” said Rob Adams, CEO, YMCA of Eastern Ontario.
“The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is so pleased to have strengthened our partnership with United Way Leeds & Grenville, and on behalf of our two organizations I wish to thank all of the amazing staff and volunteers who made the event a reality. A very special thanks goes to the Brown Family for entrusting the YMCA as a new partnering organizer of the tournament that continues to carry on the legacy of Gord and his charitable efforts," Adams added.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Canadians rely on 'best before' dates even if it causes food waste, study finds
After some U.K. grocers removed 'best before' dates on select grocery products to cut back on food waste, the majority of Canadians resoundingly rejected the idea, finds a new study.
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one -- and how soon.
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class
Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.
Toronto
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Tornado warning issued in Halton region
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Halton Hills and Milton.
-
Here's how much average rental prices were across the GTA in July
Toronto recorded the highest average asking rent in the Greater Toronto Area last month, marking a nearly 25 per cent year-over-year increase in rental prices for all property types in the city, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 28 new deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals has dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours, with ICU cases remaining mostly stable.
-
Montreal business group urges parties to hike immigration targets as election nears
The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is calling on Quebec's political parties to commit to raising immigration targets if they're elected on Oct. 3.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Bill to fix the Northern Health Travel Grant returns
A northern Ontario MPP has reintroduced legislation to have a committee fix and improve a travel grant that helps people in the north access medical treatment not available locally.
-
Woman assaulted in Timmins after verbal dispute escalated, two charged
Two Timmins residents have been charged after a verbal argument with a pedestrian escalated to violence, police say.
London
-
Nearly three decades later, family seeks answers in Sonya Cywink’s death
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
-
$80,000 fraud in Oxford County
An Ingersoll resident has been scanned out of $80,000 after investing in Bitcoin with a person they met online.
-
Sarnia police seize drugs and cash
Police in Sarnia have seized nearly $15,000 in drugs and $4,000 in cash.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old charged following homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Manitobans who flouted COVID-19 restrictions handed fines
Five Manitobans who repeatedly violated pandemic public health orders have been handed fines.
-
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Tornado warning issued for Halton Hills, severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo region
An alert from Environment Canada issued on Thursday just after 2 p.m. warns of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and a risk of a tornado.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
-
Region of Waterloo appoints first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director
The Region of Waterloo has appointed Paula Whitlow, a resident of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, as the regions first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director.
Calgary
-
Calgary police bust suspected 3D-printed gun producers
Two Calgary men face a total of 66 charges after police busted suspected homemade gun production facilities as part of a firearms trafficking investigation.
-
Child on bike struck in Bowness hit-and-run
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a child to hospital.
-
A horse, of course: Traffic stopped by a very Calgary problem
A woman, who says she is the owner of a horse that ran into traffic in northeast Calgary on Thursday says the animal is in big trouble when it gets back home.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
-
Sask. RCMP search for a missing woman after truck rollover near Meadow Lake
RCMP in Northern Saskatchewan are investigating a rollover on Highway 903, two kilometres south of Pagan Lake.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire
Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that went up in flames early Thursday morning.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
-
Former B.C. public health officer charged with more sex offences involving minors in Alberta
A former senior public health official in British Columbia has been charged with three more sex offences, police in Alberta say.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | No apparent gang ties in Wednesday night homicide in Surrey, B.C., authorities say
Homicide investigators say there's no indication a "suspicious death" in Surrey, B.C., this week is linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
-
Did you lose a wedding band? Rightful owner sought after swimmer finds ring in Penticton Channel
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are hoping to reunite a wedding band found last week with its rightful owner.
-
'Hate to see it be torn apart': Free baby grand piano being advertised on Facebook
The owner of a baby grand piano is searching for a new home for the instrument – and the only thing he’s asking in return is that it not be destroyed.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. family struggles to bring daughter home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
Regina man facing several child pornography charges
A Regina man has been charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault offences, following investigation.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.