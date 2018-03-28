

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The quick actions of firefighters are being credited for saving a four-year-old girl from a burning home in Gatineau.

Smoke and flames engulfed one unit of a triplex on Rue Notre Dame just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Gatineau Fire says when firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to rescue a young girl from the building. She was treated on scene by paramedics.

It took firefighters almost four hours to get the blaze under control. Damage is estimated at $395,000.

Five people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.