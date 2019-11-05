OTTAWA - A Gatineau woman who lost all four limbs after a horrific accident nearly two years ago has given birth to a baby boy.

Sabryna Mongeon shared the news on Instagram earlier this week.

Back on Christmas morning in 2017, Mongeon hit a hydro pole on a back road on her way to visit her mother in Luskville. She was electrocuted when she stepped out of her car, and ultimately had to have all four limbs amputated.