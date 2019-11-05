Gatineau woman without arms and legs gives birth
Sabryna Mongeon of Gatineau gave birth to a baby boy nearly two years after losing all limbs in a horrific accident. (Instagram/Sabryna Mongeon)
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 11:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 11:47AM EST
OTTAWA - A Gatineau woman who lost all four limbs after a horrific accident nearly two years ago has given birth to a baby boy.
Sabryna Mongeon shared the news on Instagram earlier this week.
Back on Christmas morning in 2017, Mongeon hit a hydro pole on a back road on her way to visit her mother in Luskville. She was electrocuted when she stepped out of her car, and ultimately had to have all four limbs amputated.