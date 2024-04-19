Gatineau, Que. teen accused of using social media to harass victim

A 13-year-old Gatineau, Que. boy is facing charges, including criminal harassment and distribution of child pornography, after allegedly using social media to harass the victim, according to police.

Police in the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais said in a French media release, "a 13-year-old learned the hard way that our use of social media carries responsibilities."

The victim, who is also a minor, had been subjected to "the suspect's attacks for several months" before their parents filed a complaint, police said on Friday.

"During the investigation on April 14, the police went to the suspect's home in order to arrest him but given the non-collaboration of his parents, the police had to turn back and return to the site the next day equipped with a search warrant given the search for specific objects related to certain offences charged," police said.

The suspect was arrested at a Gatineau home on Monday. During a court appearance on Tuesday, the suspect was charged with criminal harassment, making threats to cause death or bodily harm, distribution of child pornography and unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted weapons.

Police say the suspect was released under several conditions, including having no access to any social media directly or indirectly and no access to the Internet or other digital networks without adult supervision.

"The moral of the story and the main thing to remember, whether you are a teenager or an adult, is that when using social media and the Internet we all have responsibilities regarding what we publish online," police said.

"Because the possible consequence of this misuse can result in criminal charges, a conviction and by force of circumstances a legal file."