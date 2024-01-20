OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau police seek missing girl, 14

    Mélody Dufour-Fiola, 14, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, leaving her home in the Orée-du-Parc area in Hull. (Gatineau police/handout)z Mélody Dufour-Fiola, 14, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, leaving her home in the Orée-du-Parc area in Hull. (Gatineau police/handout)z
    Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

    Mélody Dufour-Fiola was last seen at around 11 a.m. Saturday leaving her home in the Orée-du-Parc area in Hull.

    Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing and safety.

    Dufour-Fiola is described as white, 5-foot-2 (157 cm) and around 120 lbs. (54 kg). She speaks French. She has dyed red hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

    She was last seen wearing a khaki green winter coat, dark blue pajama pants with a checkered pattern and winter boots.

    Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call Gatineau police at 819-246-0222.

