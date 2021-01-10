GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police say they handed out nearly two dozen tickets to people breaking a provincewide curfew in Quebec on its first night.

In a tweet, police said they investigated 441 reports, issued 21 tickets for disrespecting the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and gave 19 warnings.

Bilan de nos opérations #Covid du samedi 9 janvier 20 h au dimanche 10 janvier 5 h. #Gatineau



- 441 vérifications

- 21 constats pour non-respect du couvre-feu

- 4 constats pour rassemblement interdit

- 19 avertissements

- 1 constat au règlement municipal pour paix et bon ordre — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) January 10, 2021

Four tickets were handed out for prohibited gatherings and one was issued for disturbing the peace, police said.

There were some anti-curfew demonstrations held across Quebec on Saturday night, including in Gatineau.

Fines for disobeying the provincewide curfew can range from $1000 to $6000.

The four-week curfew requires that residents across Quebec remain at home between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they have a valid reason to be out, such as travelling to essential workplaces. The goal is to limit transmission of COVID-19, which has been surging in the province. On Saturday, Quebec health officials reported their highest single-day total of new cases since the pandemic began.

The Quebec government issued an Emergency Alert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to remind residents that the curfew is in force.

Under the lockdown rules, grocery stores and depanneurs must close at 7:30 p.m. every day to allow shoppers time to get home. Pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to remain open between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The curfew also applies to Ontario residents visiting Quebec. Ontarians are urged to remain in Ontario between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. unless travel to Quebec is essential.