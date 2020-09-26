OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission closed parking lots and parkways in Gatineau Park on Saturday, as visitors took advantage of summer-like weather to check out the fall colours.

The NCC's Fall Rhapsody kicked off on Saturday, celebrating the arrival of the vibrant fall colours across Ottawa and Gatineau. Activities are planned until Oct. 25.

On Twitter, the NCC announced just after 1 p.m. there would be intermittent closures of the Gatineau Park Parkways due to heavy traffic volumes.

Intermittent closures of the #GatineauPark parkways at the Boulevard des Allumettières entrance and Lac Fortune parkway and Dunlop Road intersection. Traffic exceeds network capacity. #FallRhapsody pic.twitter.com/fyM2hMtujZ — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) September 26, 2020

Parking lots in Chelsea were also full on Saturday morning.

Parking lots P11, P12, and P13 around Meech Lake in Chelsea are full. This sector is to be avoided for the time being. #FallRhapsody pic.twitter.com/JkOuJgbXsX — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) September 26, 2020

Free shuttle buses to tour Gatineau Park were cancelled for the opening weekend. The NCC said shuttle service was parked "due to public health restrictions linked to the pandemic."

Instead of visiting Gatineau Park, the National Capital Commission is urging people to checkout the fall colours in other areas of Ottawa and Gatineau.

"To reduce congestion and crowding, especially because of the pandemic, this year we are encouraging people to experience the fall colours in places other than Gatineau Park," said the NCC.

"The region has plenty of hidden gems tucked away from the crowds, especially outside of the Park, where physical distance will be much easier to maintain."

If you do want to visit Gatineau Park, the NCC is urging you to visit on weekdays.

Visit the NCC’s website for more information on where to see the fall colours in the national capital region.