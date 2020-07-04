OTTAWA -- Gatineau Park beaches were a popular destination on the first Saturday of July during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Capital Commission closed the sectors around Philippe Lake, La Peche Lake and Meech Lake in Chelsea on Saturday afternoon due to the crowds.

At 10 a.m., the NCC reported parking lots P11, P12 and P13 around Meech Lake were full, and asked residents to avoid the area for the time.

Just after 1 p.m., the parking lots around Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake were full.

The NCC warns that the three beaches are popular destinations during the warm weather, and temporary closures are expected to encourage physical distancing and traffic flow.

The parking lots reopened at 5 p.m. as vehicles left for the day.

Beachgoers are encouraged to keep two metres from others to help limit the spread of COVID-19.