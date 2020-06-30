OTTAWA -- A Gatineau mother has been charged with murder after her baby was found dead in the city’s Hull sector.

Police say officers were called to Mont-Bleu Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday after a resident made the discovery near the back of an apartment building.

The woman in her 20s has been charged with murder and concealing the body of a child, Gatineau Police said Tuesday afternoon.

She is due in court Tuesday afternoon. Her identity is shielded by a publication ban.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of the child's death.

The back parking lots to nearby buildings were blocked off for the investigation. Police say they have interviewed several witnesses.

Mental health support is being offered to responding officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819 243-INFO (4636), option 5.