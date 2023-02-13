Gas leak explosion takes out homes under construction in east Ottawa

A gas leak at an east Ottawa construction site caused a large explosion Monday morning, emergency officials say.

The explosion, which residents reported hearing just after 6:15 a.m., took out "multiple houses" under construction in Orleans, Ottawa Fire Services said on Twitter.

"Gas is still leaking at this time," they said. "Please avoid the area."

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Tenth Line Road after residents reported a loud explosion.

"We are aware of the incident in the area of Tenth Line & Harvest Valley Ave in the east end of the city and have dispatched a number of resources to assist," Ottawa police said in tweet Monday morning.

CCTV Footage of Orleans Avalon Explosion#ottnews pic.twitter.com/EkjCLRPmwU — Dominique Ouellette 🇨🇦 (@DomOuellette) February 13, 2023

Many social media users in Orleans reported a large bang that woke them up just after 6:18 a.m. Monday.

Tenth Line is closed at Sweetvalley Drive and Harvest Valley Avenue, police said.

Ottawa firefighters and paramedics are also at the scene. OC Transpo has been called to dispatch buses to the scene for those affected, police said.

"Please reach out to any officer on scene for the location of busses when they arrive."

This is a breaking news story. More to come...