OTTAWA -- Beaches at Garrison Petawawa were closed to the public Thursday afternoon because an unexploded ordnance was discovered.

Beaches along the Ottawa River including Wegner Point, Antler Point, Gust Point and Kiska Beach are closed for public use, Garrison Petawawa said in a public service announcement.

Unexploded Explosive Ordance, also referred to as UXO, are military explosives that did not explode or work as they were intended.

“The recent discovery of a UXO along the shores of the river, low water levels and the flooding in 2019 has raised new concerns for public safety,” the announcement said.

The release did not say when the UXO was discovered, or how long the beaches would stay closed.

But it added that Garrison Petawawa would be looking at the feasibility of reopening them to provide a safer environment “while ensuring the appropriate security of Department of National Defence Infrastructure.”