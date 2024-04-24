G2 driver stopped going 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 on rainy night

A G2 driver will spend the next 30 days without their license after being stopped speeding 61 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers observed the driver going 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 last night.

"Current weather conditions make this speed even more dangerous," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.