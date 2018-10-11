

CTV Ottawa





The victim from an incident Monday evening at a Barrhaven construction site has been identified as 17-year-old Joshua Eardley.

Eardley was involved in what police call a "death by misadventure" following a crash involving heavy machinery.

A funeral mass for Eardley is set for Saturday at St. Clare's Church in Dwyer Hill.

19-year old John Wells faces a number of charges including dangerous driving causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level over 89 mg per 100 millilitres causing death.

His next court appearence is set for October 25.