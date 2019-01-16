

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa is under a frostbite advisory until further notice.

Temperatures dipped overnight Wednesday. On Thursday, the capital is expected to reach a high of -13 C, but will feel like -23 C with the wind chill.

Ottawa Public Health issues a frostbite advisory when a wind chill of -25 C or colder is forecast by Environment Canada for the Ottawa area.

Public Health says exposed skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes when the wind chill is below -25 C.

The cold weather is forecast to stick around. Thursday will be mostly sunny and -12C but the wind chill will continue, feeling more like -28C in the morning and feeling more like -15 in the afternoon.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend.