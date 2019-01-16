Frostbite advisory continues in the Capital
Pedestrians battle the blowing snow and wind chills in the -30C range, Friday, January 5, 2018 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 7:04AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:02AM EST
Ottawa is under a frostbite advisory until further notice.
Temperatures dipped overnight Wednesday. On Thursday, the capital is expected to reach a high of -13 C, but will feel like -23 C with the wind chill.
Ottawa Public Health issues a frostbite advisory when a wind chill of -25 C or colder is forecast by Environment Canada for the Ottawa area.
Public Health says exposed skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes when the wind chill is below -25 C.
The cold weather is forecast to stick around. Thursday will be mostly sunny and -12C but the wind chill will continue, feeling more like -28C in the morning and feeling more like -15 in the afternoon.
The cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend.