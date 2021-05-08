OTTAWA -- If you have gotten a head start of planting your spring garden, you will want to cover your plants tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Ottawa and Gatineau.

"Frost is expected tonight and early Sunday morning," said Environment Canada in a statement Saturday afternoon. "Temperatures falling to near or just below the freezing mark will result in frost formation."

Environment Canada says you should cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

"Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for clouds tonight, with a 60 per cent chance of evening showers. Becoming partly cloudy overnight, with fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 1 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of afternoon showers. High 16 C.

Monday will see showers and a high of 13 C.

More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 11 C.