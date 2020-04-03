Friday weather: A few showers, followed by a mild weekend
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 5:38AM EDT
Raindrops on a window
OTTAWA -- Grey and rainy is the forecast for Friday.
Expect clouds and showers throughout the day. Friday's high is 8°C.
Through the evening and overnight hours, there will be a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. The nighttime low is 2°C.
We may see a few sunny breaks Saturday, but the forecast calls for a mainly cloudy sky. The high Saturday is 10°C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12°C.