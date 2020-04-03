OTTAWA -- Grey and rainy is the forecast for Friday.

Expect clouds and showers throughout the day. Friday's high is 8°C.

Through the evening and overnight hours, there will be a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. The nighttime low is 2°C.

We may see a few sunny breaks Saturday, but the forecast calls for a mainly cloudy sky. The high Saturday is 10°C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12°C.