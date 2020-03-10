Don't forget your umbrella today, Ottawa. It's going to be a soggy Tuesday in the capital.

Environment Canada is calling for rain, along with a risk of freezing rain, with the temperature rising to 7 C.

East and southeast of the city, a freezing rain warning remains in effect for Maxville - Alexandria and Prescott - Russell.

Portions of that region will see a few hours of freezing rain, then rain as the termperature rises.

Monday's freezing rain warning for Cornwall and Lancaster has now ended.

That burst of warmer weather will end later on Tuesday when clouds clear and the overnight low drops to a more seasonal -9 C.

On Wednesday, we'll reach a high of 1 C and see a chance of flurries. It warms up a bit on Thursday to 5 C.

