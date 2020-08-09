OTTAWA -- Two people are facing charges under the Liquor Licence Act after a weekend police blitz targeting parks in Gananoque.

The Gananoque Police Service says on Saturday and Sunday, officers continued designated targeted patrols of Joel Stone Park, Oak Street Park, Town Park and Steel Street Park in response to ongoing complaints from area residents.

Police say in addition to the two charges under the Liquor Licence Act, 12 people were cautioned for Liquor Licence Act offences and 11 people were cautioned under the Smoke Free Ontario Act.

Under the Smoke Free Ontario Act, you cannot smoke or vape on any outdoor grounds, including playgrounds and sports fields.

In a statement, police said officers and community stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure the park is a safe environment that can be enjoyed by families, youths, locals and tourists.