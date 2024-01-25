Freezing rain warning ends for Ottawa

The freezing rain warning that was issued by Environment Canada for Friday has ended.

Ottawa residents endured another day of freezing rain Friday morning, which made roads and sideways icy and slippery.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.

The weather agency forecasted ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm.

"An episode of freezing rain similar to the one experienced Wednesday and Wednesday night will affect the area. Several hours of freezing rain are likely," Environment Canada said.

"Some locations may see a changeover to rain Friday if temperatures rise above the freezing mark."

The freezing rain forced the cancellation of school buses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday for a second consecutive day.

Ottawa received about 5 mm of freezing rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for freezing rain or rain mixed with freezing rain and snow on Friday. A high of 1 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -5 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy. A low of -1 C, with the wind chill making it feel like -5 overnight.

A warm start of the weekend with a high of 2 C is forecasted for Saturday. Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy.

A mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C are forecasted for Sunday.

Cold temperatures are expected to return on Sunday night, which could be good news for skaters hoping to the Rideau Canal Skateway. Overnight lows of -13 C on Sunday and -11 C on Monday are expected.

Monday will be sunny with a high of -8 C.