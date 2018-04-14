

CTV Ottawa





April showers coated Ottawa in a layer of ice.

A Freezing Rain Warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario today. Environment Canada says the freezing rain should continue during the morning commute, before changing to rain later this morning.

The freezing rain began falling Sunday afternoon, covering roads and sidewalks across the region. Ottawa received 11.4 mm of freezing rain on Sunday, with more precipitation falling overnight.

At the Ottawa Airport, the freezing rain hitting Ottawa and Toronto was blamed for cancelling 36 flights on Sunday. There are several cancellations on the departures board again today.

The storm caused power outages, flooding and collisions in the Greater Toronto Area. Ontario Provincial Police reported 1,200 collisions on Toronto area highways over the weekend. Heavy rain and freezing rain also hit Windsor, London, Kitchener and Kingston.

The Rideau River Conservation Authority says there is “no significant flooding” anticipated across the Rideau River this weekend.

The authority says there is the potential for minor flooding to occur in the Long Reach of the Rideau near Kemptville. But water levels throughout the watershed are below average for this time of year, and there is capacity to accommodate the precipitation and runoff.