OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is running at reduced capacity for a fourth straight day.

In a late night memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said “Rideau Transit Group has advised that they are confident they will have 12 vehicles available for morning rush hour.”

OC Transpo normally runs 13 trains during the busy morning and afternoon peak periods. But the Transit Service has been running below capacity since Monday as Rideau Transit Group addresses technical issues with the trains.

Supplementary bus service continues to run between Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations and downtown Ottawa during the morning and afternoon commutes.

In the morning between 7:30 and 9 a.m., special buses run non-stop from Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to Albert and Slater.

In the afternoon between 3 and 5:30 p.m., buses run from Albert St, west of O’Connor, to Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations.

On Monday, OC Transpo reported Rideau Transit Maintenance provided 11 trains instead of the required 13 during the morning commute. Two additional trains were removed from service due to technical reasons.

On Tuesday, only eight trains were launched during the morning commute.