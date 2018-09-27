

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a four-year-old boy is in critical–but non-life-threatening–condition after a fall in the Cummings Park area.

Police and Paramedics were called to a home on Hendon Way at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, after the little boy fell from the second floor of a building. Paramedics say he had critical head and face injuries and was taken to CHEO.

He is expected to recover.

Ottawa Police say it appears to have been an accident.