OTTAWA -- Four students were assessed for minor injuries after a school bus stopped suddenly in Kanata's Bridlewood neighbourhood on the trip home from school.

The bus was travelling at a low speed in the area of Rivertree Street and Crownridge Road around 4:10 p.m. when the bus stopped suddenly.

There were 34 students from St. Anne's Catholic elementary school on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Ottawa Police say the bus apparently stopped quickly to avoid a collision with an OC Transpo bus.

Paramedics say four students. ranging in age from 4 to 11 years-old were complaining about neck pain, and were treated at the scene.

The driver of the school bus was not hurt.