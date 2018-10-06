

A popular community hub in the town of Dunrobin is back up and running.

The Heart and Soul Café was heavily damaged by the tornado on September 21st. The gift shop was also destroyed.

Co-owner Jodie Bowen says it has been a busy two weeks. “They brought a crane in to remove the trees off the roof; they brought an arborist from Brockville to help with the cleanup.”

She says there also a lot of help from the Samaritan’s Purse as well as community members.

Since the café was running, they also took it as a chance to do repairs, and painting and other upgrade. “Things you can’t do when you are usually running seven days a week.”

Bowen runs the café with her husband Jim. They opened their doors early Saturday to a crowd of customers.

Bowen says she missed some of her regulars- who were also affected by one of the six tornadoes that touched down in the Ottawa – Gatineau area. “Those are the ones you worry about- because they homes are destroyed and they may be staying with family.”

Mayor Jim Watson, local councilor Eli El-Chantiry and MP Karen McCrimmon also came to show support.

For server Marlena Sandor she says she is happy to be back in the restaurant where she has worked the past three years. “It’s great to know we have that kind of community.”

Sandor “this is like my second home, Jim and Jodie, are like my second family, not just bosses and its great to be back again!”

The gift shop is next door to the café and was completely destroyed. The hope to have it up and running in time for the Christmas holidays.