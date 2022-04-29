Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
Emergency crews responded to an incident at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at Point Frederick on the RMC campus.
The Department of National Defence confirmed Friday afternoon that four RMC cadets died in the incident.
“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time,” DND said in a statement.
Emergency vehicles were still at Point Frederick on Friday afternoon. CTV News Ottawa cameras spotted officials placing a body on a stretcher into a van as military police watched.
DND said earlier Friday there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle.
“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our Naval and Officer Cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” DND said in a statement to CTV News.
“This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”
The fatal accident comes at the end of the winter term at Royal Military College. According to the RMC website, the final day of the winter term is April 30.
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson released a statement on the deaths of the four cadets at RMC.
“As a member of the RMC community I am absolutely heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of 4 officer cadets early this morning,” Paterson said on Twitter.
“As Mayor of Kingston I want to express my sincere condolences to their families, friends & everyone at RMC. We stand with you & offer our full support.”
Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen said, “My thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the RMC cadets. I pray for all of those who were affected by this tragedy.”
Conservative MP Erin O’Toole tweeted, “Terribly sad news from the Royal Military College where exceptional young Canadians go to serve. My heartfelt condolences to their families & the RMC family.”
Point Frederick is a peninsula where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Toronto
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
Montreal
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Beer shortage caused by Molson Coors strike looms in parts of Quebec, bar owners warn
The head of the Quebec bar owners' association says some suds sellers could soon run dry because of an ongoing strike at a Molson Coors brewery.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Downtown Sudbury looking for musicians in weekly outdoor concerts
A new, live outdoor concert series called 'Downtown Sudbury Happy Hour' is looking for musicians to play every Friday starting next month.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from feds
The University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
London
-
Firefighters battle blaze in St. Thomas, Ont. Friday
Firefighters in St. Thomas responded to a house fire in the city's north end late Friday morning.
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Winnipeg
-
Oncoming storm could push Manitoba to 2009 flood levels: province
An oncoming storm expected to hit Manitoba throughout the weekend could push floodwaters to 2009 levels, the province says.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach facing additional sexual assault charges: WPS
A Winnipeg high school football coach previously charged with multiple alleged sexual assaults is now facing additional charges.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit with heavy rain, snow this weekend
Environment Canada is predicting a spring storm for the third weekend in a row in southern Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
'Canada’s brand is trust': Waterloo Region's tech industry growing faster than expected
Communitech projected Waterloo Region's tech industry would reach 24,000 workers by 2025. It surpassed that milestone in 2021, four years earlier than they expected.
Calgary
-
'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary
Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released again
The Calgary Police Service has issued an advisory after a high-risk offender, with a history of sexual offences involving minors, was released after completing his latest sentence.
Saskatoon
-
Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say
Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
-
Family, friends to gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school
Family and friends are planning a vigil Friday night for a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus outside an Edmonton high school.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50s
He’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
Vancouver
-
Does Vancouver have a bad reputation? Safety concerns voiced to mayor
"The non-stop graffiti and defecation and needles in doorways is disgusting." A special safety meeting held at Vancouver City Hall Thursday night gave people a chance to speak directly to the mayor about their concerns.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
ICBC licence plate decals no longer necessary starting May 1
Starting next week, B.C. drivers will no longer be required to show insurance decals on their licence plate as ICBC moves its renewal process online.
Regina
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.
-
Gunshots fired in Regina overnight; police investigating
Regina police responded to a report of apparent gunshots in the North Central neighbourhood just after midnight on Friday and are now asking for the public’s help for any information about the incident.
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.