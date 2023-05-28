The temperature hit 30 C on Sunday afternoon, as the hot stretch of weather continues in Ottawa.

Environment Canada says a so-called 'Rex block' will keep the warm and sunny conditions in Ottawa over the next few days. It is the first long stretch of warm weather for Ottawa this summer.

The forecast calls for sunshine all week, with the temperatures warming up from 25 C on Monday to 30 C on Wednesday and 31 C on Thursday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four places to cool off in Ottawa this week.

BEACHES

The city of Ottawa's four public beaches are open, but lifeguards are not on duty.

The four public beaches are Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach, Petrie Island Beach and Westboro Beach.

Lifeguards will not be on duty at the four beaches until the end of June.

SPLASH PADS

You can cool off at splash pads across the city of Ottawa this week.

The city says splash pad sites are open, depending on the weather. For a list of splash pads, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-culture/swimming/outdoor-swim-and-splash#section-cee8599d-9836-4b13-aeee-a8ca5ab12c60.

The city says the following splash pads are closed for repairs:

Beechcliffe Park

Bert Dowler Park

Emerald Woods Park

Kaladar Park

Lawson Park

Millstone Park

Sweetvalley Park

Walter Baker Park

White Rock Park

Whitehaven Park

COMMUNITY CENTRES/LIBRARIES

Ottawa Public Health recommends visiting indoor places to cool off, including Community Centres and Ottawa Public Library branches.

Visit the OPH website to locate a cool space near you.

TIPS TO STAY COOL

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to stay cool during the first blast of hot weather this year: