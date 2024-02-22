OTTAWA
    • Four men rescued after ice they were on separated from shore in eastern Ontario

    Four men were rescued Wednesday after the ice they were on separated from shore while they were ice fishing in Wellers Bay nearly a kilometre from shore in the Consecon area.

    Police say officers with the Prince Edward County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, along with officers from the Quinte West Detachment, OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team responded to a call by a concerned citizen at 5 p.m., saying there were no way for four men to safely get back to shore after the ice broke.

    While two men were rescued by boat, the other two were rescued by helicopter.

    First responders are reminding people to stay off the ice, citing the milder than normal temperatures. They are also reminding people of the tragic incident that happened last December leaving two people dead in Ottawa.

    This week's mild weather will make the ice less stable and people should stay off the ice.

    Here are the factors contributing to unsafe ice:

    · Water depth and size of body of water

    · Currents and other moving water

    · Logs, rocks and shoals absorbing heat from the sun

    · Changing air temperature

     

     

