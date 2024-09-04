Former public servant pleads guilty to breach of trust after directing contracts to own company
The RCMP says a former federal public servant has pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge connected with financial activities while he worked for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).
The Mounties say in an agreed statement of facts that Marc Primeau admitted to directing 72 sole-source contracts to a company called Access Security Logistix (ASL), which he fully owned, while also competing successfully for six purchase orders, totalling $231,668.48.
"Due to his position within ISED, Mr. Primeau was the person responsible for ensuring that goods were properly received from ASL to ISED, while concealing his relationship with ASL from ISED," the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The incidents took place between Feb. 1, 2016 and Sep. 26, 2018. Primeau was dismissed from employment with ISED in February 2019 and the matter was turned over to the RCMP for investigation.
Primeau was charged with fraud against the Crown and breach of trust in 2023. He pleaded guilty to breach of trust and the other charges were withdrawn.
The RCMP says Primeau was sentenced on Aug. 29. He received a 24-month conditional sentence and has delivered $90,000 in restitution funds to ISED, an estimate of the profits that he had gained illegally.
