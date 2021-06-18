OTTAWA -- A former personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Ottawa police say the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit charged a man following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that happened overnight between April 1 and 2.

"The accused was working as a personal support worker when he allegedly committed sexual assault against a vulnerable woman that was receiving care at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus," said Ottawa police in a statement.

Erwin Blanco, 44, of Ottawa is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say Blanco worked as a PSW at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, General Campus and Riverside Campus from September 2020 to April 2021.

Investigators believe there could be other victims.

Police say Blanco is known to use the alias of Slater Mercado on social media.